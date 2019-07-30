Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

We will be comparing the differences between Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 36 15.54 N/A 0.22 165.45 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 37 8.85 N/A 1.27 29.61

Demonstrates Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -12.90% for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated with consensus price target of $36.33. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus price target and a 6.85% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is looking more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 67.7%. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 1.95% 3.69% 7.23% 23.7% 40.54% 28.55% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 4.11% 1.49% 3.51% 6.48% 30.39% 6.57%

For the past year Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. beats Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Maryland, United States.