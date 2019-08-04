Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 37 15.75 N/A 0.22 183.44 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 32 9.12 N/A 0.51 62.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.73 beta means Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a consensus target price of $36.33, and a -14.07% downside potential. Meanwhile, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 5.75%. The data provided earlier shows that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated appears more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.82% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated -0.32% 4.05% 13.23% 26.82% 38.91% 42.53% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated -0.28% 2.21% 4.07% -0.03% 9.93% 12.45%

For the past year Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated was more bullish than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated beats Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.