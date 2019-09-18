Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Contrasting side by side

Both Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 39 16.14 N/A 0.22 183.44 The GEO Group Inc. 20 0.90 N/A 1.26 14.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and The GEO Group Inc. The GEO Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and The GEO Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, The GEO Group Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and The GEO Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 The GEO Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a -10.80% downside potential and a consensus price target of $39.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.82% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shares and 88.1% of The GEO Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 1% are The GEO Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated -0.32% 4.05% 13.23% 26.82% 38.91% 42.53% The GEO Group Inc. 3.25% -13.08% -15.19% -20.6% -30.7% -9.59%

For the past year Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has 42.53% stronger performance while The GEO Group Inc. has -9.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors The GEO Group Inc.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.