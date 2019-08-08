Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Reaches $42.75 52-Week High; Twin Disc Has 1.63 Sentiment

The stock of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) hit a new 52-week high and has $44.89 target or 5.00% above today’s $42.75 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $806.39 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $44.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.32M more. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 6,268 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 38.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 19 trimmed and sold positions in Twin Disc Inc. The funds in our database now own: 7.43 million shares, up from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Twin Disc Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated owns real estate properties. The company has market cap of $806.39 million.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated for 367,584 shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 100,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 242,975 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.85% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 482,554 shares.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $156.53 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Distribution. It has a 8.6 P/E ratio. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

