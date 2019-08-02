Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Reaches $42.28 52-Week High; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Cut Franco (FNV) Position

The stock of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) hit a new 52-week high and has $45.24 target or 7.00% above today’s $42.28 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $797.52 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $45.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $55.83M more. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 58,296 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 38.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased Franco (FNV) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 17,994 shares as Franco (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 281,925 shares with $28.25 million value, down from 299,919 last quarter. Franco now has $16.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 405,323 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14 million for 72.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $75 target.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated owns real estate properties. The company has market cap of $797.52 million.

Analysts await Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CHCT’s profit will be $7.73 million for 25.78 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

