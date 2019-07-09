Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) EPS Estimated At $0.41; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Lockheed Martin (LMT) Last Week

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. CHCT’s profit would be $7.73M giving it 25.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 68,335 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 40.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Thursday, January 10. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, January 10. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $324.0000 New Target: $356.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $340.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $365.0000 New Target: $385.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $326.0000 New Target: $371.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $340 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $300 New Target: $324 Maintain

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30M. 6,647 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $369.18. About 641,128 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Lc has 1,129 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Patten Gp owns 2,334 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. M Securities reported 4,159 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited stated it has 91,171 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 649,990 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0.83% stake. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,021 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Co holds 1,525 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 2,656 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd holds 0.58% or 1,653 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 3.21M shares. 1,754 are owned by Cypress Mgmt Limited. 60,950 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Keystone Planning Inc stated it has 5,239 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.31 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $776.02 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

