Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) Stake

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) stake by 99.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,623 shares as Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 300 shares with $42,000 value, down from 56,923 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson (Call) now has $377.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. CHCT’s profit would be $7.73 million giving it 24.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 40,946 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 40.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 02/04/2018 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CHCT in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $760.93 million.

More notable recent Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:CHCT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Healthcare Trust names Dupuy CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 11,757 shares to 243,110 valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,567 shares and now owns 28,416 shares. Store Cap Corp (Prn) (NYSE:STOR) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.98% or 140,600 shares. Hl Financial Ser Limited Liability Company reported 3.52% stake. Texas-based Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc reported 10,333 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset LP owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,144 shares. Cap Inv Ser Of America Inc has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,601 shares. Truepoint holds 2,808 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp reported 5.04 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 99,434 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.36% or 5,503 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 145,504 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Inc Ne invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincoln Natl holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,375 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 706,634 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 77,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio.