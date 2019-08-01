Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; PNM Resources (PNM) Has 1.01 Sentiment

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 105 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 104 decreased and sold positions in PNM Resources Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 70.32 million shares, down from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PNM Resources Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 77 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. CHCT’s profit would be $7.73M giving it 25.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 112,105 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 38.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 02/04/2018 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PNM Resources Cuts Outlook Amid Service Territory Weakness – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider This Before Buying PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) For The 2.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It has a 44.75 P/E ratio. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. for 720,361 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 270,574 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 347,305 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 30.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $29.47M for 33.56 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 184.62% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 595,787 shares traded or 52.75% up from the average. PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $775.07 million.