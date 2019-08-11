Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

As Hospitals businesses, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -7.80 0.00 Quorum Health Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Community Health Systems Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems Inc. 0.00% 66.7% -5.4% Quorum Health Corporation 0.00% 176.8% -8.6%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Community Health Systems Inc. Its rival Quorum Health Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Community Health Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quorum Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Quorum Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 70.90% for Community Health Systems Inc. with average target price of $4.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Quorum Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Community Health Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Quorum Health Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Health Systems Inc. -1.91% -23.79% -40.58% -45.48% -38.81% -27.3% Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56%

For the past year Community Health Systems Inc. was less bearish than Quorum Health Corporation.

Summary

Community Health Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Quorum Health Corporation.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 155 hospitals, including 152 general acute care hospitals and 3 stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 26,222 licensed beds in 21 states. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.