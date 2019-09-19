Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Reaches $3.65 After 7.00% Down Move; UNICREDITO SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (UNCFF) Shorts Raised By 16.89%

The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 394,047 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems to Sell Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SEES FY LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.10 TO $1.50The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $430.89 million company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $3.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CYH worth $30.16 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 17,321 shares. Hap Trading accumulated 777,386 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 17,564 shares. Continental Advisors Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 211,839 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 59,668 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 85,121 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.01% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 417,017 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Aegon Usa Inv Management Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 180,269 shares. Two Sigma Llc stated it has 11,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 203,935 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 118,603 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 291,971 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.89 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $423,550 activity. Ely James S. III bought $320,000 worth of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) on Friday, May 17. Fordham Benjamin C also bought $57,250 worth of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.