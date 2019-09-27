Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Reaches $3.63 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Raised By 15.43%

The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 458,651 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 04/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES COMMUNITY HEALTH ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 27/03/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Tennessee Hospitals to West Tennessee HealthcareThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $415.51 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $3.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CYH worth $20.78M more.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,550 activity. The insider Ely James S. III bought $320,000. The insider Fordham Benjamin C bought $57,250.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $415.51 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

