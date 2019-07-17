Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Hospitals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems Inc. 4 0.02 N/A -7.80 0.00 Tenet Healthcare Corporation 23 0.11 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Community Health Systems Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Community Health Systems Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems Inc. 0.00% 66.7% -5.4% Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Community Health Systems Inc.’s current beta is 2.43 and it happens to be 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Community Health Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Community Health Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Community Health Systems Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0 6 1 2.14

The average target price of Community Health Systems Inc. is $4.17, with potential upside of 84.51%. On the other hand, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s potential upside is 59.89% and its average target price is $30.14. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Community Health Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Community Health Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Competitively, 0.8% are Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Health Systems Inc. -3.76% -1.77% -13.51% -12.14% -24.66% 18.09% Tenet Healthcare Corporation -1% -27.57% -11.33% -20.54% -36.6% 21.88%

For the past year Community Health Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Summary

Tenet Healthcare Corporation beats Community Health Systems Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 155 hospitals, including 152 general acute care hospitals and 3 stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 26,222 licensed beds in 21 states. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including open-heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company offers ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and short-stay surgical hospitals, as well as AspenÂ’s hospitals and clinics; healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions; and microhospitals, physician practices, and health plans. Further, it provides accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of February 27, 2017, the company operated 80 general acute care hospitals, 20 short-stay surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 239 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 21 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.