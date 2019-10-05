Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Hospitals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Community Health Systems Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 56.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Community Health Systems Inc. has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.88% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Community Health Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems Inc. 3,347,030,752.92% 66.70% -5.40% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Community Health Systems Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems Inc. 101.00M 3 0.00 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.00 2.53

As a group, Hospitals companies have a potential upside of 121.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community Health Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Health Systems Inc. -1.91% -23.79% -40.58% -45.48% -38.81% -27.3% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year Community Health Systems Inc. has -27.30% weaker performance while Community Health Systems Inc.’s rivals have 34.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Community Health Systems Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Community Health Systems Inc.’s rivals have 1.38 and 1.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Community Health Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Community Health Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Community Health Systems Inc. has a beta of 2.38 and its 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Community Health Systems Inc.’s rivals are 37.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Community Health Systems Inc.’s rivals beat Community Health Systems Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 155 hospitals, including 152 general acute care hospitals and 3 stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 26,222 licensed beds in 21 states. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.