Community Finl Md (TCFC) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Its Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding by $610,178; Market Value Declined

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B analyzed 61,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 2,857 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc analyzed 5,171 shares as the company's stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 362,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12M, down from 367,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 629,259 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares to 453,464 shares, valued at $90.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 100,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $328.43 million for 19.38 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $3,030 activity.