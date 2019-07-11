Community Finl Md (TCFC) Market Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Lowered by $1.71 Million Its Position; Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stock Value Declined While Clarkston Capital Partners Increased Position by $1.79 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 624,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.30 million, up from 607,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 238,824 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3,394 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 16.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. MIDDLETON MICHAEL L sold $33,000 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

