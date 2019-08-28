Community Finl Md (TCFC) Market Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Cut Position; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Valuation Declined, Holder Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 3,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 10,626 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.18% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 5.60M shares traded or 493.21% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 2,460 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush has 1.99% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 51,435 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 148 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited invested in 20,264 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 9,613 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Smith Salley reported 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Principal Financial Group invested in 169,638 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 370,052 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,051 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,974 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 161,295 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Coastline Co holds 1,860 shares. Estabrook Cap Management reported 200 shares. 32 are held by Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,275 shares to 3,684 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 29,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,393 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $3,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 24 shares. Renaissance Technologies stated it has 52,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 245 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 3,100 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 50,094 shares. Legal & General Plc holds 0% or 789 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 49,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 7,415 shares. Private Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.81% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). State Street Corporation owns 64,901 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,776 shares. 3,089 were reported by Amer Int Grp.