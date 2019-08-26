Community Finl Md (TCFC) Market Valuation Rose While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Raised by $2.96 Million Its Stake; As Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Share Value Declined, Torray Raised Stake by $571,788

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 105,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 231,523 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 125,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 429 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC)

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 162,721 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $3,030 activity.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,789 shares to 440,128 shares, valued at $97.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 968,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,252 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 14 shares. 18,368 were reported by Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Bridgeway invested in 0.01% or 16,340 shares. Cornerstone reported 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 0.01% or 231,523 shares. 50,094 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. 1,197 are held by Citigroup. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 7,415 shares in its portfolio. 347 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 42,790 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 61,858 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 189,532 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs Inc stated it has 5,790 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 60,000 shares. Ashfield Cap Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 96,724 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 33,997 shares. 5,549 are held by Regions Financial Corp. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc reported 970,538 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 774 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 144,926 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 91,291 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Punch Invest Mgmt has 112,689 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Llc has invested 0.19% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co invested in 33,310 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,358 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advsrs.