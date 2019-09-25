Community Financial (TCFC) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $330,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $5.40 Million; Valuation Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 179,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, down from 189,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Community Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 8,479 shares traded or 59.86% up from the average. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 38,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 148,958 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80M, up from 110,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 5.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 309,121 shares. Private Na has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,398 shares. Connable Office owns 21,490 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc reported 2.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Princeton Strategies Lc reported 21,638 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Com holds 15,236 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Pictet Savings Bank Trust Limited reported 43,290 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 2,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lomas Management Llc holds 5.49% or 365,410 shares. Whittier stated it has 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davidson Kempner Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt invested in 79,296 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP stated it has 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,030 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) by 35,559 shares to 317,408 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sb One Bancorp by 46,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Executive Vice President Promotions – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate The Community Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TCFC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Supports Summer Lunch Programs Through Casual for a Cause – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Mr. Michael L. Middleton, Chairman of the Board, Inducted Into Maryland Business Hall of Fame – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shop for a Cause With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Community Cash Mob – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.