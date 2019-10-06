Community Financial Services Group Upped Its Holding in Whirlpool (WHR) by $308,140; As Kemper Del (KMPR) Market Value Declined, Boston Partners Increased Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 204,048 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61M, up from 193,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 261,645 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 613,229 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 56,993 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $50.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.04M shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $230,778 activity. Joyce Robert Joseph bought $34,875 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 595 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 1.41 million shares. Invesco holds 429,883 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Moreover, Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 180 shares. Community Financial Services Group Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake. Blair William And Il holds 378,665 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,887 shares in its portfolio. 3,796 were reported by Strs Ohio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 97,480 shares. Zacks has 10,408 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.11% or 76,965 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 2,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 296 shares. Duncker Streett Co holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv invested 0.29% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pnc Fincl Group reported 90,945 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.03% or 144,035 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co reported 700 shares. National Pension Service owns 4,710 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenhaven has 7% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2.82 million shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ent Fin Svcs Corp has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Strs Ohio accumulated 10,268 shares.

