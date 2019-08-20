Community Financial Services Group Upped Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.51 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Shares Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 2.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.