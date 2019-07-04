Community Financial Services Group Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) Has Upped by $1.51 Million as Shares Declined; Ensign Group Com (ENSG) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $729,045 as Market Value Rose

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (ENSG) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 14,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 74,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 75,984 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.50M for 28.92 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0.05% or 94,249 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.47 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). The Illinois-based Bard Associates has invested 3.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Psagot Investment House has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Profund Advsr Lc has 5,281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 140,623 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 76,413 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 66,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 13,424 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd holds 0.39% or 30,717 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 39,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Copeland Management Lc has 672,922 shares. Petrus Lta accumulated 9,022 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 14,670 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 92,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity.

