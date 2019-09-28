Community Financial Services Group Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stock Value Declined, Ejf Capital Has Cut Its Position

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 13,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,825 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 16,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 25,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 81,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 107,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 31,273 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $275,519 activity.