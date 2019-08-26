Community Financial Services Group Raised Valero Energy (VLO) Stake By $1.51 Million; Last Week JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $124 New Target: $130 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128 New Target: $132 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $116 New Target: $118 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $123 New Target: $116 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $124 Maintain

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 29.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Financial Services Group Llc acquired 17,936 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Community Financial Services Group Llc holds 77,978 shares with $6.61M value, up from 60,042 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $30.74B valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.51 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $339.00 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Com holds 2.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 183,558 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) L P holds 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 117,413 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak stated it has 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Modera Wealth Management holds 4,657 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 22,494 shares. Heritage Invsts owns 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 252,353 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 34,050 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 47,881 shares. Moreover, Lederer And Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has 2.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,900 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 55,875 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Becker Capital reported 702,774 shares. Consolidated Invest Grp Llc reported 2.17% stake. Continental Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,766 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware accumulated 76,577 shares or 1.25% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 35.35% above currents $74.18 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.59% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Provise Management Group Limited Liability Corp owns 34,830 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 11,759 shares. Laffer Invs reported 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cibc Ww accumulated 54,424 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 163 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 18,215 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 10,745 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Covington Advsrs has 1.47% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 51,168 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 52,240 shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 86,805 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service reported 464,723 shares.