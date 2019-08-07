Community Financial Services Group Position in Valero Energy (VLO) Upped by $1.51 Million; Deprince Race & Zollo Boosted Its Netease (NTES) Position by $867,600

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 27,490 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 23,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $212.67. About 852,630 shares traded or 24.36% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 77,108 shares to 474,843 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 404,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,710 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.