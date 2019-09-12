Community Financial Services Group Maintains Stake in Whirlpool (WHR); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Schmidt P J Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $543,291

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 630,019 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,072 shares to 54,113 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,062 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 12,085 shares to 55,702 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,542 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).