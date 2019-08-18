Community Financial Services Group Increased Valero Energy (VLO) Stake; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 139,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.94M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.70 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 578,000 shares to 5.75 million shares, valued at $294.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 372,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

