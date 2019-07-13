Community Financial Services Group Holds Holding in Valero Energy (VLO); As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Declined, Steinberg Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $774,330

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.74M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,324 shares to 4,652 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,757 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 18,132 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 7,172 shares. Covington stated it has 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 699 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 94,930 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 645,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,735 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Retail Bank Of America De owns 404,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 22,241 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fairfield Bush accumulated 12,645 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc holds 7,595 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.