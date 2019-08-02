Community Financial Services Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $4.43 Million; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lowered Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $311,220; Share Price Rose

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $335.8. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $175.68. About 3.21M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Cap Lc invested 7.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Savant Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 11,396 shares. Stearns Fincl reported 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrowstreet Lp owns 3.01 million shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 114,143 shares. 30,938 are owned by Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Green Square, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,164 shares. Martin Currie invested in 1.61% or 146,689 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,674 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation invested 6.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Fincl Services Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,542 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 6,025 were accumulated by Washington Retail Bank. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 171,726 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Comm has 1.00 million shares for 1.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares to 38,985 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 10,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

