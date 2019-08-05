Community Financial Services Group Has Upped Its Valero Energy (VLO) Position by $1.51 Million; As Cabot Oil Gas (COG) Market Value Declined, Exane Derivatives Has Increased by $16.54 Million Its Position

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.29M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas (COG) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 40,887 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 40,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 12.91M shares traded or 90.42% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 157,338 shares to 105 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings I by 47 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automat. (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,913 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 5,273 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 22,774 shares. Advisory Research reported 904,423 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 723,476 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 469,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 31,159 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox invested in 0% or 8,300 shares. Ent Fincl Corp stated it has 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Group Inc reported 109,645 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,384 shares. Bessemer Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 162,233 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has 3.23 million shares. Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,587 shares. Stephens Ar reported 31,559 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.55M shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 20,101 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 11,423 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 122,310 are held by Twin Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.53% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 21,394 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc invested in 0.06% or 181,626 shares. United Automobile Association reported 846,390 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Icon Advisers owns 54,400 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 0.29% or 13,851 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 217,262 shares.

