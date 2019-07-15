Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $4.43 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Increases Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17.74 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21M, up from 16.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 1.52M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $361.96. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.96M were reported by Tremblant Capital Group. 48,508 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pzena Invest Ltd reported 3.05 million shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 41,318 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Stephens Ar invested in 14,848 shares. Skylands Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 215,050 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 2.95 million shares. Sei Investments owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 73,293 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Arga Inv LP holds 23,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 88,315 were reported by Clearline Capital Lp. 15,563 were reported by Convergence Prtnrs. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 590,945 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 328 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $22,700.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands into Qatar – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pamela Liebman Named One Of The Most Powerful Women In New York – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thirty-Four Century 21 Real Estate Relentless Affiliated Sales Professionals Among NAHREP Top 250 Awards List – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management reported 1.03% stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh owns 2.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,030 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc stated it has 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waddell Reed stated it has 1.01 million shares. 2,020 are owned by S&Co. 15,792 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Parsons Cap Ri holds 1.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 27,311 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 698,339 shares. 18,540 are owned by Buckingham Cap Mngmt. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 30,528 shares. 16,544 are owned by Wright Service Incorporated. Sfmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Co has 11 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.90M shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co accumulated 5,263 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.99 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) PT Lowered to $427 at Credit Suisse; Sees Long-Term Gains Despite Short-Term Pains – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atlas Air Worldwide: Strong Contractual Revenue, Limited Fuel Risk, Tangible BV Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.