Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $4.43 Million; Alethea Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $467,775

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sanders Cap Lc owns 8.13 million shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. Bragg Fin Advisors Incorporated owns 58,014 shares. Sol Company holds 1.89% or 35,756 shares. 11.73 million are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Golub Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.06% or 246,219 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp holds 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 293,434 shares. 61,980 were reported by Peak Asset Lc. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 1.01% or 2.33 million shares. Renaissance Grp has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 24,860 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,204 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe And Dalton has 35,056 shares for 4.9% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 34,688 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,612 are held by Psagot House. 2,888 are held by Family Firm. Cohen Lawrence B has 1,451 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,103 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc stated it has 85,543 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameriprise has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.30M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 36,700 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Co reported 27,550 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 6,205 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 21,855 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Independent Investors holds 4.78% or 32,110 shares. Insight 2811 reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 636 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.