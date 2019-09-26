Community Financial Services Group Has Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position; Olympic Steel Has 1.53 Sentiment

Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 49 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 32 sold and reduced equity positions in Olympic Steel Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 7.11 million shares, down from 7.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Olympic Steel Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 37 New Position: 12.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $152.48 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 93.28% or $1.11 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $871,926 for 43.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $24,704 activity.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. for 16,682 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 31,976 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 105,040 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,816 shares.