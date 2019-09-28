Community Financial Services Group Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $586,163; The Medicines Company (MDCO) Covered By 2 Bulls

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 15.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 4,217 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Community Financial Services Group Llc holds 23,542 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 27,759 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 27,316 shares. Capital City Trust Fl has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cortland Associate Inc Mo reported 1,997 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Family Firm holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,474 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Co has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Quantbot Technologies LP reported 11,769 shares. Forest Hill Limited holds 1,550 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C invested in 22,010 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 122,482 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba holds 5,554 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) reported 4,197 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Swedbank reported 2.93 million shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith And Howard Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 4,081 shares in its portfolio. 110,521 are held by Bainco International Invsts.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines for patients in acute and intensive care hospitals worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention; Ionsys, a fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system for the short term management of acute postoperative pain for adults requiring opioid analgesia in the hospital. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Minocin IV, an intravenous formulation of a tetracycline-class antibiotic used for the treatment of infections due to susceptible strains of designated gram-negative bacteria; and Orbactiv, an intravenous antibiotic used for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, or caused or suspected to be caused by susceptible isolates of designated gram-positive microorganisms.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Medicines Company shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 108,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Element Capital Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 122,500 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 7,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 701,810 shares. Fosun Intll holds 0.22% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 92,500 shares. 32,343 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 45,665 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 393,982 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt L P stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Hap Trading Lc holds 50,198 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $1.65M were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Friday, June 28.

The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 2.45M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500.