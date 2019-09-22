Community Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $410,000; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.25 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $410,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75 million shares traded or 145.49% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 402,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, down from 471,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.98% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 33,380 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 55,072 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Etrade Cap Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 25,087 shares. Schaller Invest Gp Inc has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 9,304 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) has 22,149 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Spectrum Gp Incorporated has invested 1.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% or 104,435 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 2.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 14,666 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0.24% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Natl Asset Incorporated has 0.5% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,160 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73 million for 72.05 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 7,012 shares to 195,074 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants holds 0.14% or 45,747 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prtn Llp holds 1.17% or 1.42M shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.14% or 179,895 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capstone Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moody Bancshares Division accumulated 100,700 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc holds 52,670 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset invested 0.79% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 30,757 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

