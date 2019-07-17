Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $4.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Nokia (NOK) Stake Held by Fairfield Bush & Company

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 40.82M shares traded or 80.87% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Now Sees a Stronger Primary Addressable Market For Networks in FY18; 28/03/2018 – Nokia selected by China Mobile to build advanced public/private cloud services infrastructure using Nuage Networks VSP; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,063 shares to 17,277 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,499 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.