Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding as Stock Declined; Providence Svc (PRSC) Market Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 12,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 135,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 148,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 2.75M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 105,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 274,578 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.74 million, up from 168,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 16,567 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Rev $406.9M; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – PLAN TO INTEGRATE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ACTIVITIES PERFORMED AT CORPORATE HOLDING CO LEVEL INTO LOGISTICARE, CO’S LARGEST UNIT; 01/05/2018 – LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE SAYS EMPLOYEES CAN RELOCATE

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 371,979 shares to 637,450 shares, valued at $63.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 48,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,187 shares, and cut its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ).