Community Financial Services Group Has Cut By $4.43 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Shorts at Colliers International Group – Subordinate V (CIGI) Raised By 4.1%

Colliers International Group Inc – Subordinate V (NASDAQ:CIGI) had an increase of 4.1% in short interest. CIGI’s SI was 380,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.1% from 365,800 shares previously. With 76,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Colliers International Group Inc – Subordinate V (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s short sellers to cover CIGI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 64,723 shares traded. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has declined 10.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CIGI News: 01/05/2018 – Colliers Intl Group 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 17/05/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP – EXPANDED & EXTENDED ITS UNSECURED MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW 5-YR TERM MATURING IN APRIL 2023; 19/04/2018 – Colliers Intl Expands and Extends Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – Colliers International Acquires Dominant Market Leader In Utah; 09/05/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC – ACQUISITION OF COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL PITTSBURGH; 17/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTL BUYS MARKET LEADER IN WINNIPEG; TERMS NOT GIVEN; 03/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP – ACQUIRED OPERATIONS OF COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ADVISORS, WHICH WILL BE REBRANDED AS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL l UTAH; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 29/05/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP – ENGEL & VÖLKERS MAIN -TAUNUS GMBH BUSINESS WILL BE REBRANDED AS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 35.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Community Financial Services Group Llc holds 21,477 shares with $8.19M value, down from 33,095 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $185.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 29.71% above currents $330.45 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

