Community Financial Services Group Cut Its Curtiss Wright (CW) Position by $330,200; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Stake

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 61.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 1,648 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 4,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 135,550 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 195,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, up from 111,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.22M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.62 million for 17.90 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leo Holdings Corp by 943,000 shares to 121,267 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 495,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,323 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

