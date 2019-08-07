Community Financial Services Group Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $4.43 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Its Position

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 402,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, down from 412,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.34M shares traded or 49.47% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 25,624 shares to 532,204 shares, valued at $22.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 193,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 16.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

