Community Financial Services Group Boosted Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) as Market Valuation Declined; Grubhub (GRUB) Market Valuation Declined While Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Stake

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 134,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, up from 197,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 2.11M shares to 264,500 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 57,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny holds 1.53% or 123,514 shares. Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.24% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc holds 102,550 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 1,070 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 2.45 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 74,141 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 5,025 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc reported 217,262 shares stake. Farmers Trust owns 4,219 shares. 104,716 are owned by Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.