Community Bk Sys (CBU) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Its Position by $434,535 as Valuation Rose; Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) as Stock Price Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 120,450 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 858,583 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Invest Inc Ma has 25,881 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 55,830 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP owns 594,412 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 397,884 shares. Capital Impact Lc holds 0.67% or 24,892 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 106,400 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 39,765 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru has 0.57% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 90,525 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 21,841 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Limited Company invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,565 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 520 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 489,342 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Gemmell James sold $672,063. Ahola Aaron had sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested in 0% or 211,852 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 16,496 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 880 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 0.03% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 12,882 shares. Citadel Llc invested in 65,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 283 shares. Arrow invested in 6,484 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 22,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 58,780 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 93,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Haverford Trust holds 4,279 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 31,818 shares. Principal Financial Group stated it has 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Peoples Fincl has invested 0.32% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).