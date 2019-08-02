Community Bk Sys (CBU) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Holding; Marathon Asset Management Llp Stake in Magna International (MGA) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 395,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 404,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 999,800 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 212,267 shares traded or 35.78% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $706,076 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 629 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 138,156 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 76,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Valley National Advisers invested in 0% or 200 shares. 16,496 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Aqr Ltd has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 39,741 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 16,481 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 849 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 22,213 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 58,780 shares. Pnc Inc invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). First Trust LP invested in 0.01% or 67,049 shares. Leisure Mgmt invested in 0.45% or 9,000 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,513 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26,073 shares to 263,306 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

