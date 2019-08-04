Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63% of Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.24% of all Diversified Investments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Community Bankers Trust Corporation has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bankers Trust Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 1.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bankers Trust Corporation N/A 8 12.30 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Community Bankers Trust Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Community Bankers Trust Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bankers Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.43 2.93

The rivals have a potential upside of 68.44%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Bankers Trust Corporation 0% -1% 2.05% 6.13% -14.41% 10.25% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Community Bankers Trust Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Bankers Trust Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Community Bankers Trust Corporation.