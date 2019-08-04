Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
63% of Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.24% of all Diversified Investments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Community Bankers Trust Corporation has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Community Bankers Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|10.10%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|88.10%
|148.04%
|126.35%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Community Bankers Trust Corporation
|N/A
|8
|12.30
|Industry Average
|291.40M
|330.75M
|14.69
Community Bankers Trust Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Community Bankers Trust Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Community Bankers Trust Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.43
|2.93
The rivals have a potential upside of 68.44%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community Bankers Trust Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Community Bankers Trust Corporation
|0%
|-1%
|2.05%
|6.13%
|-14.41%
|10.25%
|Industry Average
|1.16%
|2.69%
|4.68%
|10.09%
|7.81%
|19.55%
For the past year Community Bankers Trust Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Community Bankers Trust Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Community Bankers Trust Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Community Bankers Trust Corporation.
