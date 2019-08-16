Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Valuation Rose While Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $390,194; Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $579,670 as Share Value Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 55,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The hedge fund held 62,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 118,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 7,792 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 25,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 690,634 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 71,785 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 10,254 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Intl Group holds 0% or 13,694 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Inc Pcl has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp has 843,585 shares. Citigroup invested in 5,336 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 5,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 159,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 436 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 88,800 shares stake.

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.56 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 38,608 shares to 286,721 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 55,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $23,628 activity. 300 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $2,295 were bought by Hardy William E.. THOMAS BRUCE E bought $836 worth of stock or 112 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $7,650 was made by PUTNAM EUGENE S JR on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $391 was made by Barber Gerald F. on Tuesday, April 2. $3,251 worth of stock was bought by WATKINS JOHN C on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Lc has 7,341 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.45% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 202,000 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Connecticut-based Essex Serv has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,827 shares. Chevy Chase Inc invested in 0.18% or 239,439 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 0.19% or 3,142 shares. Brinker holds 0.34% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 48,656 shares. Signature Estate & Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commerce Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 28,670 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 25 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 37,154 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.48% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 31,785 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.53 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,849 shares to 14,799 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).