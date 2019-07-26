Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Raised Position; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 4,377 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 699.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 6,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,434 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 3.38M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Since January 29, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $35,085 activity. Shares for $3,302 were bought by WATKINS JOHN C on Monday, July 1. 89 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $697 were bought by Hardy William E.. 4 shares were bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK, worth $29. Shares for $398 were bought by Barber Gerald F.. Shares for $7,494 were bought by Way Oliver L..

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stieven Capital Lp has 1.09% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 1,884 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.16% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company reported 49,108 shares stake. Penn Cap Mngmt Com owns 476,507 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Com holds 90,050 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 62,025 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 159,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Associate And Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,139 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 299,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mendon Capital Advisors Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Renaissance Llc has 172,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Merchants accumulated 51,267 shares. Beaumont Fincl Llc reported 5,580 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 2.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spectrum Mngmt Grp invested in 0.05% or 1,246 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has invested 1.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 715,727 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 3.46M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Horrell Mgmt Inc reported 28 shares stake. 27,041 are held by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.38 million shares. 42,531 are owned by Fairfield Bush &. M&T Bancorp Corporation reported 1.27 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com holds 2.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 110,720 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 52,649 shares to 299,432 shares, valued at $53.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Chi(Fxi (FXI) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,093 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.