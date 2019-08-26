Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed Jd Com (Call) (JD) Stake by $8.94 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 29,856 shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 298,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 518,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86 million shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $23,628 activity. Another trade for 424 shares valued at $3,302 was bought by WATKINS JOHN C. $31 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK. THOMAS BRUCE E also bought $836 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. Hardy William E. had bought 89 shares worth $697 on Monday, April 1. 1,000 shares were bought by PUTNAM EUGENE S JR, worth $7,650.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castine Management Llc has invested 4.69% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny holds 10,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 172,095 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com reported 3,081 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 93 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors LP holds 1.09% or 813,406 shares. Penn Capital Com Inc holds 0.33% or 476,507 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 159,218 shares. Moreover, Banc Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 88,800 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,486 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 56,300 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5,239 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 220,800 shares to 259,200 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).