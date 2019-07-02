Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Holding Increased by Castine Capital Management Llc; Intrust Bank Na Cut Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $738,530

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $134.54. About 1.29 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 42,150 shares traded or 131.31% up from the average. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB)

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 13.62 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,841 were reported by Mariner Llc. 11,969 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Co. Stevens LP holds 0.39% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 69,650 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 172 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1St Source Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Fund Management LP reported 286,951 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 197,773 shares in its portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 7.19% or 72,201 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 227,519 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Ltd invested in 5.96% or 8.67M shares. Riverhead Ltd has invested 0.24% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). C Worldwide Group Holdings A S holds 0.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 112,905 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. The insider Morrow J William sold 3,224 shares worth $442,302. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639. The insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24 million. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA Healthcare looks to raise nearly $5B – Houston Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA looks to raise nearly $5 billion – Nashville Business Journal” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare Presents HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,845 activity. Shares for $391 were bought by Barber Gerald F.. WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK had bought 350 shares worth $2,643 on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, April 1 the insider Hardy William E. bought $648. Another trade for 112 shares valued at $836 was bought by THOMAS BRUCE E. WATKINS JOHN C also bought $3,251 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Community Bankers (ESXB) Names Gail L. Letts to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America sees lower trading revenue in second quarter – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Goldman Sachs Mulling the Spin-Off of Fintech App Simon? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2018.