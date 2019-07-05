Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Holding Has Increased by Castine Capital Management Llc; As Pcm (PCMI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $5.30 Million Its Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 186,617 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 6,120 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.85M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 43,859 shares to 252,684 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 121,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Midland States.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $30,845 activity. $29 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK. On Tuesday, January 15 Barber Gerald F. bought $1,130 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 150 shares. Hardy William E. bought $648 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. The insider Way Oliver L. bought 1,000 shares worth $7,494. THOMAS BRUCE E had bought 112 shares worth $836 on Monday, April 1.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).