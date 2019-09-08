Community Bank Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $331,506; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Cut by $403,200 Its Stake

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Amer Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 89,000 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,232 shares. Shell Asset Com reported 530,766 shares. Peninsula Asset Management invested in 2.1% or 15,335 shares. Nadler Finance Inc invested in 46,745 shares. Windsor Capital Lc has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alabama-based Tillar has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Trust Inv Advsr Llc has invested 5.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 2.6% or 385,917 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 54,664 shares. Arvest Bank Division stated it has 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd has 80,920 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn Incorporated holds 3.42% or 51,638 shares in its portfolio.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,960 shares to 4,236 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 19 Highyield Corp Bond Etf by 37,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,475 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Card launches for U.S. customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.