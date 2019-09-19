Community Bank Upped Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake; Mariner Wealth Advisors Increased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 22.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 152,158 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 832,988 shares with $44.05M value, up from 680,830 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $68.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 5.33M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Community Bank increased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) stake by 16.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Bank acquired 6,770 shares as Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Community Bank holds 48,350 shares with $3.23M value, up from 41,580 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co now has $39.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.91. About 2.40M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric Company has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 14.00% above currents $64.91 stock price. Emerson Electric Company had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 7. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 8.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 4.41% above currents $56.27 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16. UBS upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Tuesday, September 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5800 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 66,104 shares to 27,690 valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 43,356 shares and now owns 121,891 shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) was reduced too.